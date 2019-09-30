Sampa calls for sanity ahead of rainy season

NANCY SIAME

AS the rainy season approaches, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has called on Lusaka residents to double their efforts in cleaning their surroundings.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Clean-up Day, which was held at Bauleni Primary School recently, Mr Sampa emphasised the need to keep the city clean to prevent an outbreak of waterborne diseases.

Mr Sampa said crowded areas in Lusaka such as Kanyama and Bauleni are notorious for cholera and