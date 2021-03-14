Sampa among Australian women greats

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN-BORN rapper Sampa The Great has been named among the 50-game changing women of Australian music, a list that also includes Kylie Minogue and Iggy Azalea.

The list, compiled by that country’s national broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, coincided with the International Women’s Day which was commemorated last Monday worldwide.

Presenter Zan Rowe of Double J, an Australian digital radio station owned by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, explained what it took for one to be listed among the game-changers.

“There are musicians in my life who, when I heard their work, opened a world of possibility.

It might have been tied to memory; a moment I saw something that hadn't existed before. Or a bolt of excitement when someone today cast an invisible line, and I witnessed the path they're forging into the