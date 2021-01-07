Samona Zambia pumps $500,000 in farming estate

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

SAMONA Zambia Limited will invest US$500,000 in the development of a farming estate in Mikelenge, Mushindamo district.

The proposed project site in North-Western Province which measures 2,739.1584 hectares involves growing of wheat and barley with annual production of 500 tonnes each.

Other crops and fruits with annual production of 1,000 tonnes each include maize and avocado while 900 tonnes is for stevia.

Four hundred tonnes of soya beans will be produced annually.

According to an environmental impact assessment report submitted to Zambia Environmental Management Agency for review, the firm will construct crop processing facilities for maize and CLICK TO READ MORE