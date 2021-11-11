Samfya lodges fully booked, DC applauds

STEPHEN PHIRI, Samfya

DOMESTIC tourism has hit its peak in Samfya with most lodges fully booked up to December this year, acting District Commissioner Lawrence Nkolonga has said.

Mr Nkolonga said the district administration is in a hurry to actualise presidential aspirations of promoting tourism.

He said most visitors want to view Lake Bangweulu, hence lodges getting fully booked.

With Zambia registering the first two cases of coronavirus on March 18, 2020, the tourism sector has been hit badly as foreign tourists have reduced on travelling.

"Tourism should not be looked at as having fun, but should translate to economic activities improving," Mr Nkolonga said on Tuesday when journalists and Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) officials on a tour of the Northern Circuit paid a courtesy call on him at his office. He said the new dawn administration has placed tourism among the key pillars in the economic transformation of