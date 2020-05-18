Samfya in convention centre, hotel lift

TRYNESS TEMBO, DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

IN AN effort to revive tourism in Samfya, the town council and Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct an international convention centre, a three-star hotel and a shopping mall.

The convention centre is estimated to have a seating capacity of 2,000, a three-star hotel and a shopping mall overlooking Lake Bangweulu.

According to a statement issued recently by council public relations officer Gwendolyn Mchenga, the MoU was signed by council secretary Laura Munkanta and WCFCB commissioner Priscila Bwembya.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa, the region's Permanent Secretary Felix Phiri, his deputy Royd Chakaba, Chief Kasoma Bangweulu and