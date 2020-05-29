Salzburg coach believes Mwepu fit for Liverpool

LONDON – Zambia international Enock Mwepu has been backed to settle in well in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool if he makes a move to Anfield.

RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch believes Mwepu would be a good fit for Liverpool if the Premier League leaders return to Austria to scout for talent.

Japanese winger Takumi Minamino is the latest player to join the Reds from the Austrian Bundesliga giants after completing a £7.25 million switch in January.

Salzburg are renowned for nurturing talents into top stars, with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita also turning out for the Red Bulls before moving to Southampton and Leipzig respectively.

Mwepu is one of the outstanding players in Marsch’s team this season, with 27 appearances across all competitions and two goals to his credit so far. CLICK TO READ MORE