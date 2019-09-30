Sales tax suspension excites private sector

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE elimination of the proposed sales tax in the 2020 national budget will rekindle investment appetite among the private sector, Zambian Breweries country manager Jose Moran says.

Mr Moran said the decision by Government to suspend the introduction of sales tax in the 2020 budget is among the factors that have excited the business community.

Last year, Government proposed to abolish value added tax (VAT) and replace it with sales tax. However, following countrywide consultations, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng'andu, in the 2020 national budget speech on Friday, announced the decision to maintain VAT while making some amendments to it