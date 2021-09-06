Saki extols new Speaker Mutti

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

STATE Counsel Sakwiba Sikota, who worked closely with Nelly Mutti on some high-profile cases such as the treason case which first President Kenneth Kaunda faced in 1997, believes she is a great choice for Speaker of the National Assembly.

Ms Mutti, whose law firm, Lukona Chambers, is housed in the same complex with Mr Sikota’s Central Chambers, was last Friday elected unopposed as Speaker. She becomes the sixth Speaker since the country’s independence after Wesley Nyirenda, Robinson Nabulyato (twice), Fwanyanga Mulikita, Amusaa Mwanamwambwa and Patrick Matibini. While the country has had two female Deputy Speakers before – now Vice President W. K. Mutale-Nalumango from 2006 to 2011 and Catherine Namugala, who was First Deputy Speaker from 2016 to 2021 – Ms Mutti is the first woman to occupy the position.

Mr Sikota, who served in Parliament between 2001 and 2011, says Ms Mutti is highly competent and deserving of the position.

"I have known her for a very long time, we've been neighbours for 25 years," he said. "She is undoubtedly a competent person. I worked with her in