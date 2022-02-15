Safety first at Black Mountain

NOW that President Hakainde Hichilema has intervened on matters concerning the controversial mining slag dump popularly known as Black Mountain in Kitwe, there is need for sanity to prevail as part of it has been given to youths and women cooperatives. The story of Black Mountain is very well known as it evokes memories of accidents and controversies between illegal miners and the Chinese owners. The problem at the slag mountain was also compounded by contentious issues last year which involved small-scale miners operating under the name Chapamo Mineral Processors Limited. Overall, the copper slag heap had been dogged by litigations, and illegal miners called ‘Jerabos’ seemed to have had an upper hand over other small-scale miners who wanted to take part in mining activities at the cite. It is good that President Hichilema is focusing on ensuring that youths and women get to benefit from this resource. It is also refreshing to hear that the small-scale miners themselves have welcomed the President’s decision to make available part of the Black Mountain to youths and women so that they can be pushed out of poverty. The onus is now on the small-scale miners to put their houses in order and ensure that safety measures are put in place to protect lives. As much as Government means well for them, they have to bear in mind that they have to take care of the risks involved so that they do not lose lives as the country has experienced in the past. One issue which came out strongly in the past was that small-scale miners and illegal miners alike lacked protective gear to safely carry out their mining activities at the slag mountain. Everything was left to chance, thereby endangering the lives of many youths who scrapped a living from the same mountain. The Mines Safety Department (MSD) should take heed of the advice from Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors president Coster Mwaba, who said the department should put its foot down and ensure that mining operations at the mineral ore slag dump are conducted safely. “Safety has always been an important aspect of mining from time immemorial. We have no problem in terms of empowering the people, but we would like to see the MSD working with the cooperatives in the extraction of minerals,” Mr Mwaba said. While the MSD has a bigger role to play in ensuring safety at the slag dump, small-scale miners should also be safety-conscious. This empowerment programme will be meaningless if small-scale miners themselves do not prioritise safety. Young people involved in mining at Black Mountain should be sensitised on matters of safety so that they do not injure themselves or die in the process. It is sad that most of the youths who have died at the site because of lack of safety measures were being paid very little by individuals behind the operations. We believe that safety is at the core of mining because of the risks involved. With cooperatives given the green light to operate at the mountain, measures should be put in place to curtail illegal mining. As long as illegal mining is tolerated, the country will continue recording deaths among young people who are desperate to earn a living. So, the cooperatives must invest in safety first before exploiting the mineral resource to protect the human resource, which is valuable for mining activities. Those that do not have adequate funding should try to put mechanisms in place in any way possible so that they are not caught napping when an accident happens. President Hichilema has provided a platform for them to earn a living, but they should not let this opportunity turn into a curse by allowing another accident to claim lives. We hope the introduction of cooperatives at Black Mountain will also eradicate hooliganism in the sector which was promoted by groups like Jerabos, who prevented other people from participating in mining activities at small-scale level. President Hichilema must be commended for making available part of the Black Mountain to young people, who will benefit from it by forming cooperatives. If well utilised, this initiative will salvage many from the doldrums of poverty.