Safeguarding Zambia’s traditional ceremonies

SAMSON KANTINI, Lusaka

THE Zambia National Commission for UNESCO (ZNCU), is a statutory agency under the Ministry of Education, responsible for all matters relating to the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). It specifically looks into five areas of competence in Zambia: education, natural sciences, social and human sciences, culture, and communication and information. As such, ZNCU works with 15 line government ministries and countless national and international stakeholders whose mandate falls within these five areas of competence. One of the activities that ZNCU coordinates is the UNESCO Participation Programme. The Participation Programme functions as a vital complement to UNESCO’s regular activities by analysing, evaluating and facilitating the implementation of national, sub-regional, inter-regional and regional projects submitted by Member States and non-governmental organisations directly related to the activities of the organisation. A single request is given a maximum of US$26,000. Under the Participation Programme for 2020-2021,UNESCO approved five CLICK TO READ MORE