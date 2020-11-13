Safeguard voter registration

VOTER registration is a very sensitive exercise just like the election itself.

This is a process that helps to capture all eligible voters in an accurate manner.

Given that the stakeholder interests are very high in the electoral process, it is expected that the process is handled in

a more stringent manner and exclusively by those authorised to do so.

It is however worrying that owing to the inadequacies witnessed in the process of voter registration from the start of

the exercise, some members of the public decided to make themselves useful.

It is reported that some non-Electoral Commission of Zambia officials were spotted taking part in the process of

issuing the voters’ cards as opposed to being receivers.

This should never be allowed, especially in a country that is marred by mistrust among political players.

The question that begs answers is: Where were the ECZ officials when non-officials were taking over their duties?

How did those individuals even gain access to the equipment used to process the cards.

This only exposes some negligence on the part of ECZ officials in the affected registration centres.

Instead of advising people against offering themselves to work as volunteers at registration centres, ECZ should

ensure that it secures the process against such interferences.

While we know that ECZ officials may be overwhelmed by the numbers trying to adapt to new equipment, that is not

justification to drop their guard against the process and let every Jim and Jack prescribe themselves as officials.

ECZ needs to set boundaries on how far voters can go in the premises and what they can have access to.

ECZ also has access to security which they can use to ensure that members of the public do not cross their

boundaries.

This is not to justify those who overstepped their boundaries to do the work of ECZ when they are not authorised to do so. Any person that interferes with the electoral operations should be reprimanded. People need to respect authority and processes regardless of the shortcomings.

If individuals felt that the registration was too slow due to inadequate manpower, all they needed to do is register their concerns, which many people did.

It is also imperative that ECZ works on the shortcomings in the voter registration exercise as soon as possible to ensure that the process runs smoothly without inconveniences. As things stand, ECZ needs to re-inspire confidence in the members of the public that it’s on top of things.

The country cannot afford to have such lapses during such an important and sensitive exercise.

ECZ should not give room to doomsayers to be proved right.

We know that there are some political players who have chosen to have misgivings about ECZ even when it means well.

Those with an agenda can easily misinterpret the lapses by ECZ when they are mere hiccups which can occur in any

process managed by human beings.

It is good that the commission has already despatched more officials to beef up manpower in the voter registration centres.

It is our hope that soon all these hiccups will be dealt with conclusively.

ECZ will also do well to consider increasing work hours to cater for the working community.