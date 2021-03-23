SADC small-scale farmers get regional market campaign

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

AGRICULTURAL Consultative Forum (ACF) has launched a regional market campaign for small-scale farmers to transform the agricultural market system in southern Africa.

The campaign seeks to increase awareness on market access constraints faced by smallholder farmers and provide evidence-based solutions to create an enabling environment.

“In Zambia, agriculture is a dominant economic sector which contributes up to 35 percent to the gross domestic product in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“Despite the sector being important, the industry still faces acute operational challenges which sit in the progression of farming communities,” ACF executive director Masiye Nawiko said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Nawiko said ACF is working with key partners in carrying research aimed at improving the industry not only in the seed but CLICK TO READ MORE