SADC set on empowering regional farmers

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

FOOD insecurity and electricity deficit caused by poor weather patterns that have adversely affected crop yields and water levels are major concerns in the sub-Saharan African region.

Food insecurity has threatened people’s livelihoods as household incomes, especially those dependent on agricultural activities, have been shrinking.

Small and medium-scale farmers are the ones most badly hit by the changing weather conditions characterized by floods, strong distractive winds and prolonged dry spells.

To counter this, subsistence farmers like Serah Mulenga of Kasama district in the Northern Province have abandoned the conventional methods of farming and moved to conservation techniques.