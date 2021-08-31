SADC Plant Genetic Resource Centre brings member states on board

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

SOUTHERN African Development Community (SADC), Plant Genetic Resource Centre (SPGRC) in partnership with Alliance of Bioversity and the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), is working with member states to promote conservation of crop wild relatives.

Crop wild relatives are plant species that share ancestry with modern cultivated crops such that they can be used in breeding of new improved crop varieties.

SPGRC head Justify Shava said the goal of the project is to conserve and promote the use of crop wild relatives in plant breeding aimed at repelling the negative effects of climate change on existing crop varieties grown by farmers.

“The project is being rolled out in collaboration with the Alliance of Bioversity and CIAT with support from the Darwin Initiative.

"And through support from GIZ, a German development agency, SPGRC, is working with SADC member states plant genetic resources conservation focal points to carry out natural content analysis for zinc, iron, vitamin A and C in indigenous/traditional African vegetables commonly consumed by