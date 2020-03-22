SADC ministers take to video meeting

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers yesterday held a video conference to avoid face-to-face meetings in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 to discuss the pandemic.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji, who led the Zambian delegation in Lusaka, held a video conference meeting with other SADC ministers to encourage the utilisation of modern technology such as video conferences, webinars and Skype calls until Covid-19 is contained.