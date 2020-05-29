SADC ministers tackle COVID-19

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers meets today with the agenda to include progress in the implementation of the regional response strategy to COVID-19.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji will lead the Zambian delegation in the virtual meeting, which will also receive a report on the impact of coronavirus on SADC economies.

The council will consider recommendations on easing restrictions on movement of goods and people once safety measures are put in place by member states.

This is according to a statement released yesterday by Ministry of Foreign Affairs public relations officer Chansa Kabwela.