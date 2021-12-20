SADC, Global Water foster vital dialogue

MARGARET CHISANGA, Lusaka

INCREASING population and climate variability, with its long-term implications for social, economic and ecological systems, form an inevitable challenge for southern African leaders to contend with. Research indicates that sustainable development in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states largely depends on the goods and services derived from the region’s environment and natural resource base. These resources include land and water, from which agriculture and aquaculture activities form the livelihood of millions of homes. “Water resources of southern Africa are vital for sustainable economic and social development of the region. The resources are critical for meeting the basic needs related to water supply for domestic, industrial and agricultural requirements and for sanitation and waste management for over 250 million people,” states the SADC Water Division. Over 70 percent of the SADC region’s freshwater resources are shared between two or more member states, a situation that has been the basis for the development and adoption of a series of regional instruments to support the joint management and development of shared water courses. The SADC mainland member states, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, eSwatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, share 15 river basins. These river basins are managed by 12 river basin organisations or basin management authorities, all at different stages of development and capacity, as division states. Assured that these resources are crucial in the region’s effort to eradicate poverty, the SADC secretariat is leading a multi-sector and stakeholders-driven process to promote the inter-connectedness between water, energy and food security through adapting a nexus approach. SADC has adopted the water, energy, food (WEF) nexus approach as a means to addressing key regional challenges related to achieving WEF security, sustainable development, job creation and sustainable natural resources management. “The WEF nexus acknowledges that water security, energy security and food security are inextricably linked in the human system and that action in any one area usually has impacts in the others,” a report on the nexus project reads. The programme, running from 2020 to 2023, has been financed by the European Union as part of the global ‘Nexus Dialogue Programme’ and is being implemented by the Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA) on behalf of SADC.

The GWP is an intergovernmental organisation established in 1996 to support countries in their efforts to implement a more equitable and sustainable management of their water resources. Over a two-day period, the GWPSA convened a national dialogue on the water-energy-food nexus and the stakeholder engagement workshop on integrating water security into Zambia’s national determined contributions on climate change in the country’s capital, Lusaka. Speaking during the conference, Zambia GWP chairperson Kelvin Chitumbo explained that GWPSA takes the form of a network that spans 13 regions with over 3,000 partner organisations in 179 countries. “GWPSA is the regional arm launched in June 2000. Over the years, GWPSA has grown a network of over 350 partner organisations concerned with integrated water resource management and related issues. The partners have formed a number of country water partnerships (CWP) in 13 SADC countries,” he said.

He said the network has 68 accredited country water partnerships and 13 regional water partnerships, with the global secretariat based in Stockholm, Sweden. The Zambia Water Partnership (ZWP) was established in 2000 with the aim of responding to the need by Government for a neutral multi-stakeholder forum that would advise, advocate, support and promote the implementation of integrated water resource management in Zambia.

“The ZWP has a membership base from various sectors comprising Government, private sector, non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, academia and cooperating partners. The partnership currently has 53 members,” Mr Chitumbo said. He said the GWP is on a mission to advance governance and management of water resources for sustainable and equitable development. Officiating at the dialogue sessions, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation, Joe Kalusa, said Government attaches great importance to policy dialogue and stakeholder coordination aimed at addressing the water, energy and food security pertaining to issues in Zambia. He described water resources management as the practice of making decisions and taking action on how water should be managed. These decisions and actions relate to river basin planning, development of water harnessing infrastructure, controlling of reservoirs releases, regulating floodplains and developing new laws and regulations. “It also promotes the rational and optimal utilisation, protection, conservation and control of the water resource in order to secure supply of water resources,” he said. He said the development of water resources refers to the harnessing of water resources from different sources such as rivers, lakes, rain and underground for purposes of various uses, by means of works such as dams, weirs, boreholes, wells and canals so that the water can be accessed at the desired locations.

“In Zambia, the development of water resources is undertaken by various players that include the Government, private organisations, local communities and individuals,” he said. And founding member of GWP Zambia, professor Imasiku Nyambe, said the water-energy-food (WEF) nexus therefore presents opportunities for greater resource coordination, management and policy convergence across sectors. This is particularly relevant in the SADC region, Zambia inclusive, as resources are transboundary and support efforts linked to regional and inclusive socio-economic development and security The world is currently facing the great challenge of securing water, energy and food for all. Due to rapid population and economic growth, combined with accelerated urbanisation and changing lifestyles, demand for water, energy and food is constantly increasing. He said the WEF nexus is a decision support tool that improves rural livelihoods through integrated resource distribution, planning and management, ensures inclusive socio-economic transformation and development, and addresses related Sustainable Development Goals, particularly goals 2, 3, 6 and 7. Zambia has many investment projects with nexus opportunities, according to the various presentations by delegates from SADC, government ministries, non -governmental organisations and development partners such as the World Bank and European Union. These include productivity enhancing technology development, farm block development, irrigation development, agriculture input supply management, research and development promotion, and early warning systems development. The dialogue concluded that Zambia has multiple opportunities for investment in many areas, including the energy sector. As Clement Silavwe, chief engineer from the Office for Promoting Private Power Investment, said, the energy sector presents a myriad of opportunities in both hydro and solar power, which would propel increased production in both agriculture and industry, and in the process ensuring efficient provision of good and services for many Zambians.