SADC EXTOLS LUNGU

KASUBA MULENGA, Dar es Salaam

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) has commended President Edgar Lungu for his efforts in promoting peace and democracy in the region over the past one year he has been chairperson of the organ troika on politics, defence and security cooperation.

President Lungu was handing over the chairmanship to Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa during a closed-door meeting here.

The meeting, which was chaired by Mr Lungu, was attended by Mr Mnangagwa as new chairperson of the organ and Angolan President Joao Lorenco as immediate past chairperson.