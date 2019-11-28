SADC diagnoses energy ills

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ADDRESSING the energy crisis in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) requires the complete elimination of incandescent bulbs as they consume more power compared with energy-saving bulbs.

SADC Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE) executive director Kudakwashe Ndhlukula said while the region needs to accelerate the development of alternative energy sources, banning the use of incandescent bulbs will help to curb the energy crisis.

"With the energy security being threatened, the best way of addressing insecurity as observed by leaders in the region is by phasing out inefficient lighting