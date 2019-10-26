SADC calls for end to Zim sanctions

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the European Union (EU) and United States of America (USA) should be urgently lifted because they have far-reaching social, economic and financial implications on the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

SADC executive secretary Stergomena Tax says the region is concerned about the prevailing sanctions on Zimbabwe, and it is mindful of the impact of the measure.