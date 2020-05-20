SADC backs Mozambique against terrorists

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

REGIONAL leaders, including President Edgar Lungu, have stepped forward in condemning terrorist attacks against neighbouring Mozambique.

President Lungu and his counterparts Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and Mokakgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, together with Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, have also committed to promoting peace in the region and to cooperate regionally and globally in fighting COVID-19.

The meeting reviewed the political and security situation in the region, which is relatively stable, although with some areas of concern such as terrorist acts and armed attacks in Mozambique.

“The extraordinary organ troika summit plus Mozambique was briefed by President Nyusi on the situation in CLICK TO READ MORE