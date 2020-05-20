SADC backs Mozambique against terrorists

News

May 20, 2020
President Edgar Lungu with his Zimbabwean Counterpart Emmerson Mnangangwa, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi after the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government at State house in Harare, Zimbabwe on Tuesday 19-05-2020. Picture: Eddie Mwanaleza/State house.

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
REGIONAL leaders, including President Edgar Lungu, have stepped forward in condemning terrorist attacks against neighbouring Mozambique.
President Lungu and his counterparts Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and Mokakgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, together with Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, have also committed to promoting peace in the region and to cooperate regionally and globally in fighting COVID-19.
The meeting reviewed the political and security situation in the region, which is relatively stable, although with some areas of concern such as terrorist acts and armed attacks in Mozambique.
“The extraordinary organ troika summit plus Mozambique was briefed by President Nyusi on the situation in CLICK TO READ MORE

