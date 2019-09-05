…SADC, AU challenged to tackle violence

STEVEN MVULA and MEMORY CHUNGU, Lusaka

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) should intervene in the xenophobic attacks in South Africa because the situation can destabilise African unity, President Edgar Lungu said yesterday.

The head of State has also urged the South African government to do more to not only stop the violence but to also bring the culprits to book before the xenophobia degenerates into full-scale killings.