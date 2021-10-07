SADC all about its citizens

CLARKSON MAMBO, Harare

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) was established for the socio-economic benefit of its citizens and decisions taken by the regional organisation are ultimately for that purpose. In line with this objective, steady progress has been made by SADC since its inception in 1980 to ensure that citizens live in a peaceful society and enjoy opportunities presented by belonging to a shared community in southern Africa. Former SADC executive secretary Stergomena Tax said this in response to some perceptions that argued the regional group is an “elitist organisation which does not do enough for its citizens”. “SADC is all about its citizens… all policies, strategies and programmes are geared to the benefit of SADC citizens,” Dr Tax said, as she reflected on her eight-year tenure in an interview published in the 41st SADC summit publication. Dr Tax, who made history by becoming the first woman to hold the post of SADC executive secretary in August 2013, ended her tenure at the helm of the secretariat on August 31, 2021. The new executive secretary, Elias Magosi of Botswana, has said he will vigorously pursue implementation of the SADC integration agenda. Dr Tax said policies, strategies and programmes to benefit SADC citizens cut across the socio-economic and political divide, adding that the region will continue to review these in line with the ever-changing environment. Such policies and strategies include the SADC Vision 2050 and the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030. Dr Tax said since the establishment of SADC in 1980, deeper political cooperation among member states has enabled them to gain independence and end the apartheid system in South Africa in 1994. Political independence has set the stage for southern Africa to advance economic cooperation, as well as increase people-to-people interaction as envisaged by SADC founders in their 1980 declaration, Southern Africa: Toward Economic Liberation. On the economic front, the region has seen an increase in intra-SADC trade as goods and services can now move more easily across borders. The creation of the SADC free trade area (FTA) has allowed citizens to get better products at lower prices due to increased production in the region, as producers benefit from a tariff-free trade for goods originating within the region, with a few specific exemptions. Long-term targets as approved by the 41st SADC summit held in August include a regional central bank and monetary union where member states will use a single one currency, easing the way of CLICK TO READ MORE