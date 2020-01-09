Sack after sack

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

EVEN before the news of the sidelining of Mumamba Numba and his assistant Kelvin Kaindu at Super Division side Zanaco could settle down, basement club Mufulira Wanderers have decided they have seen enough of coach Anderson Phiri and is not the right man to take them forward.

Wanderers have decided to cut their losses now by going in the hunt for a third coach this season after deciding against renewing Phiri’s short-term contract.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/