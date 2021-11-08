SACBTA unveils traders revolving fund

TRYNESS TEMBO, CHISOMO HAKUBEZA

Lusaka

SOUTHERN Africa Cross Border Traders’ Association (SACBTA), with support from Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA), has launched a revolving fund with an initial injection of K240,000.

The project will help boost the capital for cross-border traders in the region that have been hit by coronavirus.

SACBTA secretary general Jacob Makambwe said they have so far disbursed K20,500.

“During the pandemic, many traders lost their businesses and capital. To help boost their capital, SACBTA Zambia, with the support from OSISA, has launched a revolving fund,” Mr Makambwe said in an interview recently.

He said the project will run up to May 2022 and 100 informal cross-border traders will benefit.

Mr Makambwe said the association was prompted to help the traders because