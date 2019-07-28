News

Sabotage upsets Lungu

July 28, 2019
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (with microphone) introducing the Patriotic Front candidate, Zacks Mwachilele, during a rally in Kalala ward of Katuba constituency yesterday. PICTURE: ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

JACK ZIMBA, Katuba and CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone
WITH less than 48 hours before poll day, President Edgar Lungu returned to Katuba Constituency yesterday, and hit the ground running – literally – but he also had a strong message against the opposition whom he accused of trying to sabotage power supply in Southern Province.
When he landed at Shifwankula Primary School, where he addressed his first rally, instead of being driven in his official motorcade, the President decided to trot to the podium, about 400m away, mobbed by scores of chanting supporters.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

