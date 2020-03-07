Saboi Imboela: Song bird-cum-politician

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

IN MORE ways than one, Saboi Imboela needs little introduction on the home front. She is of the popular duo music outfit Shatel, well known for songs like Genteleman and Chilumendo among others.

However, what is quite interesting about her is the shift from being a song bird, to the politician that she has become today.

It all began when she enrolled for full time programmes in Political Science and Development Studies at the University of Zambia (UNZA) where she graduated with a distinction.

Due to her outstanding performance, Saboi was offered a job by the university as a tutor.

After working for UNZA for a while, she simultaneously worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to design and implement media and publicity campaigns of the 2011 Electoral Cycle Youth Political Participation campaigns.

