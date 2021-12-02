‘Sabobo’ sinks Lesotho

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Maseru

LESOTHO 0 ZAMBIA 2

STRIKER Joseph ‘Sabobo’ Banda yesterday netted a brace as Zambia got off to a bright start, edging Lesotho in a Group A encounter at the ongoing Region Five Games in Lesotho.

“It feels good to score two goals in the first match and I am happy that we have won,” Banda said in a post-match interview.

Under-17 national team coach George Chilufya was happy with the performance and praised his players for the victory.

“The win has given the boys confidence going into the next match, but we still have to work on our striking force,” Chilufya said.

From the start, it was a tight game with both teams struggling to