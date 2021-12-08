‘Sabobo’ cannot stop scoring’

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Setsoto Stadium

Maseru

ZAMBIA 3 MALAWI 1

TALISMAN Joseph ‘Sabobo’ Banda yesterday netted a brace past Malawi as the Zambia under-17 boys national team cruised to the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship final and will face Angola today.

Angola battered eSwatini 3-0 in a second semi-final match.

Malawi showed resistance and managed to keep Zambia at bay in the first half.

Skipper Banda was the first to threaten on 20 minutes but his free-kick was spilt in the path of Marcel Zimba by goalkeeper Alex Dzimbiri, who pulled a fantastic save from a rebound.

Dzimbiri was also called to duty by Banda in the 28th minute.

On the other end, Kondwani Chirwa tested Zambia goalkeeper Eric Makungu with a long-range drive on 41 minutes.

Banda broke the deadlock with a powerful drive from the edge of the box that gave Dzimbiri no chance in the 50th minute.

Zambia coach George Chilufya responded by resting Anthony Mukuka and Mumba Mwale for Edward Mwale and Frank Chileshe, respectively.

Defender Mathews Banda doubled the lead with a thunderous free-kick from 25 yards.

Against the run of play, Malawi pulled a goal back after capitalising on a defensive lapse on 68 minutes.

Banda put the icing on the cake in the 87th minute after latching on a defence-slitting pass from Parkie Nkhoma.

And Zambian tennis envoys posted mixed results at Mpilo Boulevard National Courts.

Jonathan Simukonda, Kumbutso Ngulube and Margaret Chewe all lost their singles matches to leave their chances of minting medals hanging by a thread.

The trio all lost to South African opposition.

Simukonda, who beat Kelvin Kachepa of Malawi, failed to build on that result after South African John Zulch got the better of him 6-3, 6-1.

Ngulube was beaten 6-0, 6-0 by Ledwaba Kagiso with Margaret losing to Millard Sarah 6-1, 6-1.

Margaret and Mutale Chewe beat Lesotho’s Khabele Kamohelo and Tithe Karabelo in the doubles category.

The Zambian pair won the first set 6-2 but lost the second 3-6 before winning the third 20-12.

Simukonda and Nakalanga Hamayangwe were gunned down by Marobela Batsumi and Saleshando Laogo of Botswana 6-1, 6-2.

Ungelwu Gondwe and Chiteba Chansa lost to Botswana’s Mark Nawa and Denzel Seetso.