SA urged to ease trade barriers

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma has called on South Africa to ease sanitary and phytosanitary measures inhibiting exports of Zambian goods to that country.

Mr Yaluma cited products like avocados, chillie, watermelons and quails, among others, that are facing entry barriers into the South African market despite the two countries having signed numerous agreements to foster trade and investment.

To address the trade imbalance, Mr Yaluma said there is need to work out business models that will see more value added products being exported from Zambia to South Africa.

"Although trade between Zambia and South Africa remains buoyant, it is heavily skewed in favour of South Africa," he said yesterday at the Zambia-South Africa virtual investment seminar.