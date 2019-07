CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

A SOUTH AFRICAN accountant, who is also a part-time pilot, has been fined K240,000 for giving a false flight plan to air traffic controllers and flying an uncertified borrowed plane.

Ian MacCrystal, 52, a resident of Johannesburg, risks going to jail for nine months if he fails to pay the fine imposed on him by a Livingstone magistrate.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/