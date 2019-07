YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

SOUTH Africa’s minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has apologised to Zambia for the tweet he made on the country’s aviation industry.

Mr Mboweni tweeted, "I recall the days when this airport was populated by the Zambia Airways fleet. There is none now. Zambia Airways does not exist anymore. Reality check, but I am on Rwanda Air. A small African country doing big things."