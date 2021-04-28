SA minister oversteps again

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is disappointed with South African Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni’s malicious and undiplomatic campaign of painting a gloomy picture about Zambia by making disparaging remarks about the country.

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya told a media briefing yesterday that Government is disturbed by the conduct of Mr Mboweni.

Ms Siliya, who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, said Mr Mboweni has demonstrated that he is allegedly unfit to occupy public office, especially in a country held in high esteem in Africa and across the globe.

"Government has noticed a very worrying trend by Mr Mboweni, of ignoring diplomatic etiquette and embarking on bad-mouthing a sovereign state