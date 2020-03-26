SA lockdown provides opportunity for local entrepreneurs

Dear editor,

THE lockdown announced in South Africa effective today will definitely have very negative effects on the Zambian economy, especially on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

It however provides a perfect opportunity to the wiser local entrepreneurs to market their goods with much reduced competition.

Fall in and fill the gap. Don’t be part of the complainers.

But please give us good stuff and service.

SALAPUKA ISAAC C MVULA