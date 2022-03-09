Rwanda quest to address climate change through gender parity

ANALYSIS: DOUGLAS GAKUMBA

ON MARCH 8, 2022 Rwanda joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women; as well as calling for action for accelerating gender equality.

In Rwanda, the celebration will be under the theme: “Gender equality to address climate change” translated in Kinyarwanda as “Uburinganire n’Ubwuzuzanye mu guhangana n’imihindagurikire y’ibihe”.

International Women’s Day comes after 28 years since the government of Rwanda embarked on the journey towards gender equality and women empowerment; allowing women to exercise their full potential in playing a role in Rwanda’s reconstruction process.

Globally, the International Women’s Day was celebrated in recognition of the contributions and the distinct roles women play in the development process of nations under the theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

The International Women’s Day was established by the UN in 1972 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The 47th celebration of the International Women’s Day represents an opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements and look into gender equality vis-à-vis climate change adaptation, mitigation, resilience and women as enablers of transformation.

Sustainable development is fixed on climate change adaptation, resilience, and its mitigation.

In Rwanda, through the aforementioned theme, more emphasis was put on gender equality and its recognition as a precondition for achieving it.

The Rwandan government has already undertaken a number of measures to address climate change, such as the ratification of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), developing a National Adaptation Action Plan (NAPA) in 2000, and formulating a low-carbon growth strategy in 2010.

Last week the world took a historic step by adopting the Rwanda and Peru resolution at the UN Environment Assembly to begin the process of creating a global legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution.

Rwanda has witnessed the important role of women in rebuilding the country following the devastation by the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, when women had found themselves widows and heads of families.

They have shown tremendous courage in collecting the pieces and driving the country from the ashes to the current development.

Rwanda’s remarkable progress in promoting gender equality and women empowerment is a result of the strong commitment and the highest political will of President Paul Kagame, who has enabled a conducive environment for both men and women.

Like Rwanda, Zambia has also attained some commendable milestones with regard to the legal framework which has contributed to the improvement of the status of women.

Zambia is now one of the countries in the region with a strong policy and legal framework for mainstreaming of gender, due to the progressive policies and laws that the country has enacted.

This is evident in the enactment of the Gender Equity and Equality Act No. 22 of 2015, which has further strengthened the legal framework for the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and girls and empowers women to participate fully in the public and private affairs of the country.

For Rwanda, there are many economic reasons for promoting equality in climate-development policies and strategies. Women play a crucial role in climate change adaptation and mitigation, hence promoting their participation would result in more environmental and productivity gains and would create joint benefits and greater returns across the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 5 (gender equality and women’s empowerment) and SDG 13 (action to combat climate change).

SDG number 5 urges countries to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. It further urges providing women and girls with equal access to education, health care, decent work, and representation in political and economic decision-making processes that will fuel sustainable economies and benefit societies and humanity at large.

Women’s issues, needs, and contributions ought to be integrated across the planning and execution cycles of climate change policies and projects.

According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the utilisation of electricity for lighting among female-headed households in Rwanda greatly improved from 7.7 percent in 2010 to 20.3 percent in 2017, while the number of users of firewood as the main source of lighting reduced from 9.4 percent in 2010 down to 2.5 percent in 2017 for men-headed households and from 8.2 percent in 2010 to 7.1 percent in 2017 for women-headed households.

Both locally and internationally, the celebrations for this year’s edition of International Women’s Day look at encouraging women to continue taking a leading role in the national development process. With this year’s focus on gender equality vis-à-vis climate change adaptation, mitigation, resilience and women as enablers of transformation, it is important to advocate for the integration of gender perspectives into climate mitigation adaptation and resilience actions in policies and strategies by concerned institutions.

In Rwanda, some of the activities organised by the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion in the days leading up to International Women’s Day include: the support of climate-hit families with domestic livestock in line with the existing Girinka Programme (one cow per poor family programme); the construction of water conservation and rainwater harvesting systems; the provision of agricultural and livestock insurance to farmers and irrigation and terracing works.

On International Women’s Day the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion carried out outreach programmes on gender equality and climate change in schools, tertiary and high learning institutions in Rwanda.

The author is Second Counsellor at the Rwanda High Commission in Lusaka.