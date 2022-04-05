Rwanda a worthy partner

AFRICANS and African countries must take charge of their destinies – collectively and individually.

Collectively because there is strength in numbers, and because our countries are not islands but are interconnected and interdependent on one another.

International trade has become the new frontier to be conquered, and countries such as China that have mastered this now have an upper hand economically.

Therefore, we want to applaud the signing of seven bilateral agreements between Rwanda and Zambia covering trade, customs and health, among others, in Livingstone yesterday, under the inspiration of President Hakainde Hichilema and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The two countries have resolved to cooperate in enhancing sustainable agriculture through research development, extension and technology transfer, eradicating of pests and diseases, water management and irrigation and agriculture mechanisation.

This is a great move for both countries because we believe that we must look for home-grown solutions to the problems that beset us as African nations.

This is what will earn us respect on the global stage. We cannot always be seen to be begging from the West, or running to Western countries for solutions.

We believe that it is in this same spirit that Mr Hichilema has reached out to Mr Kagame.

“Our focus is that before we look elsewhere for opportunities, we must seek for solutions within our region,” he said on his Facebook page.

From the time he took office last August, President Hichilema has set his eyes on neighbouring countries with a view to building strong trade ties. And, therefore, we hope that this only marks the beginning of the culmination of his vision and dream to increase trade between Zambia and its neighbours.

We also remember his statement at the Intra-African Trade Fair back in November, where he stated that:

“Trade is key for development and poverty reduction. We look forward to a time when Africa will unlock trade potential at entrepreneurial level, especially that we have abundant natural resources that can be used to create regional value chains to grow our economies.”

One of the reasons given for Zambia’s low economic performance over the years is that largely it imports far more than it exports, thus denying itself foreign exchange.

And so we hope that this, and many other opportunities in future, will change the narrative of the country and, ultimately, its economic outlook, and Rwanda is a good start.

Currently, sugar accounts for the bulk of Zambia’s exports to Rwanda, amounting to US$7 million in 2020.

But overall, trade between the two countries has been on a steep since 2016 when it peaked to slightly over US$25 million, then dipped to about US$5 million in 2020, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

We, therefore, hope that this renewed friendship between the two countries will result in more trade with mutual benefits.

We believe all we want, all we seek as citizens of both countries is the same agaciro.

“Agaciro” is a Rwandan word meaning self-dignity, and it has become the East African country’s philosophy.

We also believe that it is through such collaboration – when our leaders join hands together – that African countries can wade off those with neocolonialism tendencies; who think Africa is back on the shelf.

They must see our strength in our unity and numbers.

Like President Kagame has said before, we as Africans were made to believe in our weaknesses rather than our strengths, and this is what has largely led to our failure as a continent to rise above our challenges.