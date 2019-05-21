Russia can count on Zambia

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

THE Soviet Union was among the first nations to recognise and establish diplomatic relations with Zambia shortly after Zambia gained independence from Britain.

The Soviet Union did so on October 30, 1964, six days after the proclamation of Zambia’s independence.

Zambia opened its mission in Moscow in 1965 with Vernon Mwaanga as the first Ambassador.

A lot has changed since, particularly with the break-up of the Soviet Union in December 1991.

First President Kenneth Kaunda undertook a working visit to the Soviet Union in 1987. In July last year, President Edgar Lungu had a short meeting with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.