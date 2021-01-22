Rural visits vital – Lungu

NANCY SIAME

Chinsali

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu will continue visiting different parts of the country amidst coronavirus because he needs to know the

challenges people face and find ways of addressing them.

The head of State said people condemning him for visiting other parts of the country are just politicking because it is not known when COVID-19 will be eradicated.

President Lungu said this yesterday when he met chiefs Nkweto and Mubanga.

“How will I know what people are going through if I stay in State House? I have seen people get very sick and die of this virus, and I know it’s real.

“If we say everyone stays home, people will die of hunger before COVID-19 kills them,” he said.

The head of State underscored the need for members of the public to strictly adhere to coronavirus preventive guidelines to minimise the chances of contracting the virus. CLICK TO READ MORE