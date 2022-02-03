Rural learners sit on floor

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

AN estimated 1.3 million desks are needed in schools countrywide to cushion the shortage of desks. National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) executive director Aaron Chansa said in an interview that the country has a 1.3 million desks deficit which needs to be addressed to ensure that learners are educated in a more convenient environment. He said this information came after NAQEZ conducted an audit. Mr Chansa said the high desks deficit was recorded in schools located in rural areas. "We carried out an audit on how much desks are needed in schools and we realised that 1.3 million desks are needed for distribution in schools. "The distribution of the 1.3 million desks will put a stop to pupils sitting on the floor whenever they are having their classes," he said. Mr Chansa said NAQEZ is certain that Government can address the