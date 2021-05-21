Running mates in court

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ON THE day nominations for presidential candidates in the August 12 general elections were supposed to take some firm shape, there was another twist, with the Legal Resources Foundation (LRF) petitioning the Constitutional Court to declare nominations of running mates to presidential candidates null and void. This is because of failure to adhere to constitutional demands with the argument of the petitioners being that the same conditions that apply to the presidential candidates are also applicable to the running mates. The petitioners are relying on article 110(2), which

reads: “The qualifications and disqualifications applying to a presidential candidate apply to the person selected by the presidential candidate to be the running mate.” This is according to the petition by Simeza Sangwa and Associates filed yesterday. The petitioners argue that the running mates

whose nominations have been declared valid have not after all complied with constitutional requirements with regard to qualifications and disqualifications to the office of Vice-President. Those petitioned are Professor Nkandu Luo (Patriotic Front), Mutale Nalumango (United Party

for National Development – UPND), Cosmas Musumali (Socialist Party), Judith Kabemba (Democratic Party), Bright Chomba (Third Liberation Movement), Henry Muleya CLICK TO READ MORE