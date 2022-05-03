Runners disappoint in Botswana

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN runners who were hoping to use the Botswana International Meet to qualify for Commonwealth Games and the World Championships will have to try elsewhere after they failed to book tickets following disappointing performances.

The runners recorded mixed results, with only Niddy Mangilishi and the women 4X100 relay team being the only winners of the heats while the rest were disappointing. Competing in the women 400 metres race, Mangilishi clocked an inspiring 53:03 seconds to finish in top position ahead of Botswana’s Christine Bologetwe, who timed 53:06 to settle for the second place.

Lydia Jele, also from Botswana, was third with the time of 54:00 while South Africa’s Kirsten Ahrens settled for fourth with 54:09. There was another disappointing performance from former African champion Sydney Siame, who only managed to finish sixth in his favourite 200m race after he clocked 21:20 compared to race-winner Clarence Munyai, of South Africa, who timed 20:44. The result means Siame has again failed to qualify for the Commonwealth Games. Rhoda Njovu had an exciting duel with Olympic Games silver medalist Christine Mboma, of Namibia, in CLICK TO READ MORE