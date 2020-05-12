Sport

Ruggers won’t scrum behind closed doors

May 12, 2020
1 Min Read
ZAMBIA A’s David Chimbukuku (centre) battles with Zambia B’s Trevor Squire and Jubilee Chisenga (right) during the Zambia Sevens International Rugby Championship semi-final match at Leopards Polo Crosse Club in Lusaka. Zambia A won 28-7. PICTURE: ANGELA NTENTABUNGA

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
ZAMBIA Rugby Union (ZRU) secretary general Chileshe Bweupe says the union is not considering playing National Rugby League games behind closed doors due to the nature of the sport.
Clubs in Zambia only played a single National Rugby League fixture and one tournament before everything was put on hold due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
While other sporting disciplines such as soccer are mulling playing the remaining matches behind closed doors, Bweupe said rugby will not be taking that CLICK TO READ MORE



Facebook Feed

Ad1