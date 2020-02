ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZAMBIA will face familiar foes and five-time Rugby World Cup competitors Namibia and Madagascar in the Africa Cup qualifiers kicking off mid this year.

Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) administrative secretary Noble Chisanga said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the games will be played in May and June.