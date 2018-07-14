Ruggers eye Silver Cup final

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

AFTER both recorded wins against Botswana in their opening games, Zambia and Madagascar meet each other at the Leopards Cage in Mufulira for a place in the Africa Silver Cup rugby final.Last Sunday, Zambia overcame Botswana 32-13 and three days later Madagascar thrashed The Vultures 64-18.

The winner in today’s encounter will face either Algeria or Ivory Coast, who are also in action today in Toulouse, France.

The Northern Zone attracted Algeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal but the latter are not in contention having lost their opening two matches.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/