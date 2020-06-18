Rugby left at sixes and sevens

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZAMBIA Rugby Union (ZRU) head of secretariat Noble Chisanga says the cancellation of the 2020 season by Rugby Africa will have devastating effects on the performance of the various national teams.

Early this month Rugby Africa announced the cancellation of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation means that the national 15’s and national sevens for both men and women will not see action this year, together with the under-20 side.

The development is a blow to Zambia, which had begun to show tremendous improvements on the international stage in the last three seasons CLICK TO READ MORE