RTSA, ZMSA partner to promote road safety

CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Zambia Motor Sport Association (ZMSA) aimed at enhancing road safety in the country.Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lusaka yesterday, RTSA director and chief executive officer Zindaba Soko said it is the agency’s desire to strengthen the existing collaboration with ZMSA and raise public road safety awareness.

He said the established sustainable working relationship between the two organisations has continued to make endeavours in improving road safety profile.