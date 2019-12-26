RTSA should extend deadline, open more offices

Dear editor,

I HAVE just read that there shall be no extension for payment of road tax. I think this is unfair because we pay up to December 31 of any year, meaning if one is to buy, it must be the following day.

My argument is – what happens to the money that one pays for this period which is still valid? As for me, I can only pay the following day and they will extend the payment period, I can assure you, so don’t even panic.

RTSA has offices like booths with very poor network. Until they open more places where we could be paying from, they shall always extend.

EVARISTO MWAMBAZI

Texas