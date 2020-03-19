RTSA should ban Hiace buses

Dear editor,

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) should consider banning Hiace buses in view of the restrictions on public gatherings arising from the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic.

It is not a secret that the sitting arrangement in Hiace buses is in conflict with the announcement on restrictions on public gatherings by Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya.

RTSA has an obligation to sensitise road operators on the sitting arrangement on public transport; a perfect contamination place.

Drivers and conductors should comply with the recommended loading capacities.

For Hiace buses, which load 14 or 16 passengers, if one person has it, then all the other passengers, including the driver and conductor, will get it.

C NGWIRA

Lusaka