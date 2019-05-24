RTSA resolves drivers’ licences challenge

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has bought one million blank cards for drivers’ licences which have been in short supply for over a year.

RTSA chief executive officer Zindaba Soko said in an interview yesterday that the agency has been unable to issue drivers' licences for a long time because the company it engaged to supply electronic cards did not fulfil its contractual obligations.