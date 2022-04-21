RTSA, Registrar of Societies revenue up

CLAVER MUTINTA, Lusaka

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) collected K13.1 million while the Registrar of Societies raised K4.2 million from online services last quarter using the Government Services Bus (GSB) and payment gateway system.

This came to light when a delegation from Smart Zambia led by national coordinator Percy Chinyama visited the two institutions in Lusaka yesterday to appreciate their operations.

RTSA chief executive officer Gladwell Banda said the increase in revenue collection represented approximately 85 percent compared to last year’s collection during the same period through GSB.

GSB is an online portal launched by the Ministry of Finance and Smart Zambia which enables government institutions to provide services, and payments are made online.

"The agency has witnessed a growth in the number of transactions through the GSB which, in turn, has resulted in an increase in the revenue collected. In the first quarter of 2021, the agency collected about K7,122,258 while K13,179,479.98 was collected in